DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a dry morning on Tuesday, then a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Front Range highs will be in the low-90s.

In the mountains, watch for a 30-40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms in the central and northern mountains. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. It will be a gusty afternoon with wind reaching 30-40 mph on the high peaks.

Forecast radar 5 p.m. Tuesday.

In Denver, the Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a standard 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms through Friday, and each morning should be dry. Expect hot highs in the low-to-mid-90s.

The next surge of monsoon moisture arrives Friday through Monday. The chances for afternoon storms and flash flooding will increase across the state of Colorado. There will be high chances for rain and thunderstorms in the mountains.

Weekend highs will drop into the mid-to-upper 80s in Denver.