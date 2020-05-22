Low 80s Friday, cooler temps and showers for Memorial Day weekend in Denver area

DENVER (KDVR) — As the holiday weekend approaches, so does our next storm system, which will bring a good shot of rain and even snow to the Colorado mountains.

Friday will be fantastic with plenty of sunshine and warm readings near 80 degrees in the Mile High City.

There will be increasing clouds on Saturday and a small chance for a late day shower.

Sunday is the coolest day of the week, with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. It also has the highest chance for rain across Denver and the Front Range with showers a good bet, especially late in the day.

Some places could pick up 1/2 inch of rain or more. And while it will be rain in the city, there will be heavy, wet snow in the mountains. Keep that in mind if you are planning on camping over the holiday weekend.

Memorial Day looks to start off with some remaining showers followed by some afternoon sunshine. But it will still be cool with highs in the upper 60s.