Low 80s Friday before 70s and showers this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver will have another hot day on Friday with temperatures reaching the low 80s again. There will some afternoon clouds and even a random shower, although the best chance will be north and east of Denver.

Showers will be more likely late on Saturday into Saturday evening. A few thunderstorms will also be possible, especially on the eastern Plains of Colorado. Gusty wind and lightning will be the biggest threats.

We only have isolated showers possible on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Temperatures will be cooling back into the seasonal 60s for most of next week as well.