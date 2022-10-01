DENVER (KDVR) – The scattered showers can linger in Denver tonight with mild lows around the 50-degree mark. Sunshine is possible on Sunday morning with increasing afternoon clouds.

Showers hang out in the mountains during the day and can move through the Front Range in the evening and early overnight hours. Highs on Sunday will hover in the lower 70s.

Monday has smaller afternoon rain chances to begin the workweek. Partly cloudy skies linger with highs in the low 70s. Tuesday is even cooler with highs struggling to get out of the middle 60s with small rain chances. Sunshine returns on Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

Skies stay mainly clear on Thursday, keeping highs in the upper 60s. Friday has a few extra clouds with a small chance for rain as highs top out in near 70 degrees.

Saturday begins the next weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.