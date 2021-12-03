Low 60s on Friday with sunshine; Mountain snow Monday-Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a 10-degree temperature drop on Friday in Denver and across the Front Range. Even though it will be cooler, it will still be 15-20 degrees above normal temperatures for this time of year.

Expect sunny skies and dry conditions.

The mountain will also stay dry and sunny on Friday with abnormally warm highs in the 50s.

A cold front blows through on Sunday with wave cloudiness, gusty wind at 15-35 mph, and a slight chance for a snow shower in the Northern Mountains. Front Range highs will be in the upper-50s.

Our first storm system in two weeks arrives Monday-Tuesday. Mountain snow and wind appear likely with the storm system. You can expect 3-6 inches of snow at the ski areas. In Denver, we are forecasting a 20% chance for rain-snow. This storm system will mainly be a mountain storm system.

2-3 storm systems possible next week. 500mb pressure pattern.

A second storm system races through Wednesday-Thursday, and potentially a third storm system on Friday-Saturday. Each storm system will deliver 3-6 inches of snow to the ski areas. The storm systems will only bring small snow chances in Denver.