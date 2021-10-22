Lots of weekend clouds to bring cooler temperatures to Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — A storm system moving in from the West Coast will move north of Colorado over the weekend. This storm will bring some snow showers to the northern Colorado mountains late Saturday into early Sunday.

Across metro Denver this approaching storm will steadily stream a lot of clouds over the area on Saturday. It will be breezy at times during the afternoon. Temperatures will stay on the warm side with readings in the upper 60s to low 70s.

On Sunday that northern storm will push a cold front south through the Front Range and Denver. There will be more clouds passing through along with a low chance for a rain shower. The best chance to see that rain looks to be east of downtown. Temperatures will cool into the 60s with the passing of the cold front.

Your Monday will bring plenty of sunshine along with some wind at times and warmer temperatures that will reach into the mid to upper 70s.

Another cold front arrives on Tuesday with much cooler low 60s and a slightly better chance for a few rain showers along the Front Range.

The remainder of next week looks dry, mainly sunny and in the middle to upper 60s each day. The long range outlook beyond this 7-day forecast shows next weekend dry and mild too. So, right now Halloween is not looking spooky.