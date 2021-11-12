Lingering mountain wind and snow; Dry, warmer weekend ahead in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — I’m forecasting lingering strong 50 mph wind and another 1-2 inches of snow Friday morning across the central and northern mountains — 72-hour snowfall totals. Enjoy opening day at Breck and Vail!

Loveland 12″

A-Basin 10″

Breckenridge 10″

In Denver, morning clouds give way to sunny skies and highs in the 50s.

Saturday-Sunday are dry across the Front Range but an abundance of high cloudiness. Breezy on Saturday. Highs in the 60s.

The mountains stay partly to mostly cloudy this weekend. Flurries possible across the northern mountain high peaks at times. Strong winds above tree line all weekend: 30-60mph.

We’re still waiting on our first official measurable snow in Denver. The latest first snow occurred on Nov. 21, 1934.

Next week, I’m forecasting a 20% chance for snow on Wednesday.