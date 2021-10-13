Lingering mountain snow and wind Wednesday; Rain-snow mix hits Denver Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting lingering wind and snow in the mountains on Wednesday. An additional 1-2 inches of snow is possible with gusts up to 60 mph over the high passes.

In Denver, after a sub-freezing start, skies stay partly cloudy with breezy conditions on the west side of town with highs around 60 degrees.

Storm number two arrives on Thursday. In Denver and across the Front Range, expect increasing clouds with a rain/snow mix between 4 p.m. and midnight. It will turn drier Friday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s in the city and in the teens in the Foothills.

Forecast snow totals by 5pm Friday.

Snow accumulation Thursday/Thursday night:

Foothills: 1-3 inches

Ski Areas: 2-6 inches

Denver Metro: 1 inch or less

Palmer Divide: 1-2 inches

It will turn drier with sunshine this weekend and highs in the 60s across the Front Range.

Forecast snow totals by 5pm Friday.