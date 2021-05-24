Light wind, sunshine and highs in the 70s on Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — After a wild weekend of weather, the workweek is off to a much quieter start. Temperatures Monday will reach back into the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine across the state. Wind will stay light throughout the day.

While it’ll stay quiet for the Front Range Monday, after midnight there is a chance for storms over far eastern Colorado. There is a chance those storms could reach severe potential with large hail, damaging wind and even an isolated tornado possible.

The rest of the workweek will stay warm with sunshine before storm chances return by the weekend.