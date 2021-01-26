Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for light snow Tuesday, 20s in Denver; Next storm system arrives this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting light snow in Denver and across the Front Range on Tuesday. It’s a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

There’s a better chance for snow this afternoon as the main low pressure tracks up the Eastern Plains. Watch for a wet/slick evening rush hour. 1 inch of total accumulation in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Highs in the 20s.

The mountains can expect 1-4 inches of total snow accumulation. Highs in the teens and 20s. Lows around zero.

Dry and sunny on Wednesday.

Much warmer on Fridat at 60 in Denver.

The next storm system arrives Saturday-Sunday in the Mountains. 2-6″ accumulation at the ski areas.

The weekend looks dry in Denver and across the Front Range. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

