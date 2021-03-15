Light snow to return with additional accumulation possible

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be dense fog forming across metro Denver and the eastern plains due to the melting of snow during the day. Visibility will be less than a quarter mile at times through early Tuesday.

We are tracking another storm system coming out of southern California and heading toward southern Colorado. The mountains will get accumulation of several inches on Tuesday. There will also be several inches across southern Colorado which is under a Winter Storm Watch.

Some of that snow will slide up to the Denver metro area on Tuesday afternoon and last into the evening. A few flurries could linger into early Wednesday before ending. There is the possibility of accumulation of around an inch especially on the west and south sides of metro Denver.

The forecast will turn dry with plenty of sunshine which will keep the snow melting. Temperatures will slowly get back to the 50s by the weekend.

There is another chance for rain and snow late on Sunday into Monday with more accumulation possible across Denver.