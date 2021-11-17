Light snow possible early Wednesday, highs near 40 degrees; Next cold front is Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a chance for light snow early Wednesday in Denver and across the Front Range. Expect 0-1 inch of accumulation with colder highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

It is likely that this snow will evaporate as it arrives in Denver.

Fire weather conditions in Estes Park have improved with higher humidity levels, light snow, and less wind.

The mountains can expect morning snow showers then conditions will dry out. Expect colder highs in the 30s and 0-2 inches of accumulation on the high peaks and ski areas.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Thursday and Friday with high wave cloudiness. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

The next cold front arrives Saturday with increasing clouds and a 10% chance for light snow in Denver. Highs will be in the 50s.

On Sunday, highs drop to 53 degrees with clearing skies.