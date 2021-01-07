Light snow over the weekend before dry days return

DENVER (KDVR) — We are tracking our next chance for snow across Colorado. The cold front is moving into the mountains late on Friday with light snow expected to develop.

On Saturday the cold front will slide across the eastern plains and metro Denver with light snow getting underway by late morning into early afternoon. Snow will continue into the night before ending very early Sunday morning.

Right now we are predicting around an inch of accumulation in Denver with slightly higher 2 inch totals possible on the south side of the metro. Roads could turn slick after sunset Saturday.

The forecast turns dry from Sunday through the end of next week with a slow warming trend from the upper 30s Sunday to the 50s by the middle of the week.