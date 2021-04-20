Light snow moves in Wednesday; Dry, warm weather returns by the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Monday night’s storm system brought great moisture and impressive snowfall totals to Colorado. Boulder County was the bullseye of the snowfall totals with over 16 inches falling in Allenspark. The city of Boulder saw just under a foot of snow.

Sunshine has returned to the Front Range for the rest of Tuesday. This will help to clear roads and melt away snow quickly.

Temperatures on Wednesday will heat up the 40s with scattered snow showers returning in the afternoon and evening. Showers will be light and spotty and are not expected to bring any big totals or travel impacts to the lower elevations.

Totals will range from no accumulation up to an inch on the Front Range and eastern plains. The mountains will see 1 to 5 inches of fresh snow.

There will be a few lingering rain showers on Thursday and Friday. Not everyone will see rain but places that do could also see some lightning.

Dry and warm weather will return for the weekend. High temperatures will hit the 70s on Sunday and Monday.