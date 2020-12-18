Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Light snow Friday, 30s; Dry weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Light snow develops across Denver and the I-25 corridor between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. 0-1″ of accumulation and wet roads. Highs in the 30s. 

The mountains will receive 1-4 inches of accumulation at ski areas. Teens and 20s for highs.

Dry in Denver Saturday to Sunday. 40s.

Even warmer on Monday and Tuesday with mid 50s.

A storm system slides through Colorado on Wednesday with snow for the mountains and a small chance for Denver. Colder highs.

Right now it looks dry for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day across Colorado. 40s in Denver.

Forecast snow 9am – 3pm Friday.
Forecast snow totals by Saturday morning.

