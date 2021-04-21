Light snow expected Wednesday evening, warmer Thursday to follow

DENVER (KDVR) — The Front Range will see yet another round of snow Wednesday afternoon and evening. This storm won’t bring big totals like the last two. In fact, a lot of the lower elevations aren’t even expected to see accumulation.

Light snow showers and flurries will be banded across the mountains and Front Range before clearing out Wednesday evening. The best chance for accumulation is in the higher elevations where up to 2 inches is possible into the foothills. Parts of the western suburbs could see a dusting to an inch at the most with the eastern half of the Front Range not seeing accumulation.

The high country will see 1 to 4 inches of snowfall by Thursday night.

Thursday’s temperatures will stay in the upper 40s. There is a chance for some isolated rain showers Thursday afternoon that will fall as snow in the higher elevations. These will be light and not everyone will see precipitation Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be warmer with highs near 60 degrees. There is a 30% chance for scattered showers Friday afternoon.

The weekend will be warm and dry. Highs will reach the 60s on Saturday and the 70s by Sunday with sunshine both days.

Temperatures will stay mild next week with the chance of a few rain showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.