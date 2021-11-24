Light snow and rain clear tonight; dry for Thanksgiving

DENVER (KDVR) — The light snow and rain showers from Wednesday’s system will continue to slide south and east as we head toward midnight. As it pushes out of the area, we will see clearing skies and lows in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Thanksgiving Day will be comfortable with highs in the middle 50s and mostly sunny skies. Friday keeps the sunshine in the forecast with highs in the middle 60s.

We remain dry through the weekend and into the start of next week with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s and plenty of sunshine.