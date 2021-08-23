Light smoke, sunshine, and low 90s Monday; Small Monsoon surge Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a mostly dry Monday with only a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms across the mountains and Front Range. Smoke concentrations stay light Monday and Tuesday. Expect hot highs in the low 90s. The normal high right now is 87 in Denver.

Dry and sunny with light smoke concentrations on Tuesday-Wednesday. Expect hot highs in the low 90s.

A small monsoon surge rolls across Colorado on Thursday. We’ll see a 30% chances of afternoon t-storms. This includes the mountains. Highs will be around 89 degrees in Denver.

It will be drier on Friday-Sunday.