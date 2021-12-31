Less wind Friday, snow arrives afternoon in Denver; Cold blast New Year’s Day with 30-degree drop

DENVER (KDVR) — The good news is there will be less wind overall Friday.

Gusts hit 115 mph at Rocky Flats on Thursday. Friday gusts will range from 10-25 mph from the west/southwest turning to east afternoon behind a cold front.

This cold front opens the door for snow in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins this afternoon. It could start by lunch in the western suburbs and even earlier in the foothills.

This cold front will significantly help the wildfire with less wind, higher humidity, and eventually 2-8 inches of snow.

Snow timeline:

Boulder: Snow by noon Friday until noon Saturday

Denver: 4 p.m. Friday – noon Saturday

Foothills: Snow by noon Friday until noon Saturday

Snow continues on Saturday morning before tapering off around lunch.

Total snow accumulation by 5 p.m. Saturday:

Denver: 1-4 inches

Boulder: 4-8 inches

Fort Collins: 2-7 inches

Greeley: 2-7 inches

Castle Rock: 5 inches

Foothhills: 4-12 inches

Tunnel: 8-16 inches

Summit County: 8-16 inches

Western Slope ski areas: 10-24 inches

Overnight lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will drop to zero or colder in Denver and across the Front Range. Well below zero in the mountains.

Sunny and drier on Sunday with 40s.

