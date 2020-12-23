Less wind, milder temperatures for Christmas

DENVER (KDVR) — The powerful storm that blasted Colorado with strong wind, snow and cold is slowly moving out.

We are expecting plenty of sunshine each day through the weekend. It will be breezy at times for Thursday and Friday along with milder temperatures.

Christmas Eve Day in Denver will bring afternoon readings in the upper 40s. Our normal high at this time of year is in the low 40s. Your Christmas Day brings even milder readings in the mid to upper 50s.

It’ll stay in the 50s on Saturday, but turn a little windy ahead of another cold front. We will dip into the low 40s on Sunday in the wake of the cold front.

The weather looks to turn cold and snowy for next week. We are predicting daily highs in the cold 30s just above freezing. And there will be some light snow each day with the best chance of Tuesday.