Less smoke Friday and Saturday; 40% t-storm chance Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Less smoke Friday and Saturday! I’m forecasting lower smoke concentrations the next 48 hours before smoke returns next week (Sunday-Wednesday). 

However, the levels of ozone and other small particulates remain high, prompting the continuation of an Air Quality Warning for parts of the Front Range.

On Friday, we’ll also see a 40% chance of afternoon rain and t-storms in Denver and across the Front Range.  The mountains will also see a higher chance for rain/t-storms Friday afternoon.

The risk of a Glenwood Canyon flash flood is low to medium on Friday, low Saturday, low to medium on Sunday, and low Monday. However, a larger monsoon surge the middle of next week could push the chances higher.

On Saturday, we’ll see a dry morning with 10% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs in the 80s and low 90s.

On Sunday, we start dry then watch for a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms.

Next week, the monsoon might surge on Wednesday, with higher chances for rain/t-storms across Colorado.

