Latest on timing, totals for Wednesday’s snowstorm: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday is the calm before the storm with highs in the 50s and dry conditions. Wednesday’s snow will arrive midday in Denver and is expected to bring big impacts to the evening commute.

The snow will start in the mountains and northern Front Range Wednesday morning and will spread south and east throughout the day. Metro Denver can expect showers to arrive sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Snow showers will be heaviest during the Wednesday evening commute and will come to an end early Thursday morning before 6 a.m.

Metro Denver will see 2 to 5 inches of snow with 3 to 7 into the foothills. The Palmer Divide can expect about 3 to 6 inches with 1 to 3 on the Eastern Plains. The mountains will see a range from 3 to 10 inches.

There will be some snow banding with this event. This means that some isolated areas on the Front Range could see higher totals depending on where bands are set up.

The Wednesday evening commute will have the biggest impact in metro Denver but there will still be slick spots on Thursday morning.

Dry weather will move in early Thursday morning with sunshine the rest of the day. High temperatures will stay in the 30s.

Denver will have a warm and dry weekend ahead with highs in the upper 50s both Saturday and Sunday.

Another chance for snow is possible on Monday and Tuesday of next week.