Last day in the 90s before Cold Front arrives for the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We have another hot day on tap for Thursday but the record heat is starting to come to an end. Mid -90s again this afternoon with a 10 percent chance for isolated activity. Best storm chance today is along the northern state border with gusty winds and lightning being the main threat.

Scattered storms and cooler temperatures are looking widespread Friday from a seasonal cold front. Friday we stay in the mid-80s with a 40 percent chance for afternoon and evening storms. Gusty winds do look likely with these storms and lightning is still a concern due to our high fire danger.

We stay in the 80s over the weekend with a few scattered storms possible Saturday afternoon. Cooler 70s and 80s stay in the forecast for next week.