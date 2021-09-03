Labor Day weekend forecast: 40% chance of t-storms Friday; drier with highs in the 80s Saturday and Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a 40% chance of rain/t-storms in Denver and across the Front Range on Friday. The mountains can expect a 30-40% chance. Front Range highs will be around 83 degrees. Mountain highs will be in the 70s.

Smoke concentrations stay light Friday-Monday.

It will be much drier with high pressure building in Saturday through most of next week. This represents a total pattern change as the monsoon goes away for the season.

Labor Day looks sunny and dry with highs around 90 degrees.