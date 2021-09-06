Labor Day forecast: Hot, dry and smoky across Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a hot, dry Labor Day in Denver and across the Front Range with highs around 92 degrees. The normal high is 84. Expect light to moderate smoke concentrations.

The mountains stay dry on Labor Day with smoky sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s.

Thicker smoke rolls in on Tuesday with moderate smoke concentrations.

We’re in for a totally dry week with high pressure in control. The monsoon is done for the season.

Record heat is possible in Denver on Thursday and Friday. We are forecasting 95-96 degrees both days. The record high on Thursday is 94; Friday is 93.

The next chance for rain is Sunday-Monday.