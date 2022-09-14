DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says that remnant tropical moisture from Kay will move through Colorado on Wednesday. Heavier cloud cover and higher precipitation chances will keep temperatures down in the low 80s.

Denver’s rain/thunderstorm chance is 40%, with brief heavy rain and lightning likely.

Future radar 5 p.m. Wednesday

Expect lingering moisture on Thursday with a 30% chance of rain/thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The mountains both days have high 50-80% rain/thunderstorm chances. There is a slight to moderate risk for flash flooding.

Light snow is possible on the 14ers Wednesday night with cooler highs in the 60s.

Conditions will be drier Friday through Sunday. Weekend highs will warm back to around 90 degrees.

A cold front is possible for the middle of next week with highs in the 70s.