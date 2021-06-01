June kicks off with sunshine and 70s; 20% chance of afternoon t-storms

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting significantly drier conditions Tuesday after a wet and abnormally cool Memorial Day weekend. Expect sunshine and a 20% chance for afternoon t-storms in Denver and across the Front Range with highs around 71.

The normal high in Denver right now is 78.

The mountains start sunny with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs will be in the 60s.

Dry on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. Highs will approach 90 degrees on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday start sunny with a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs around 90.