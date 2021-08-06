‘It’s a 2 cigarette day’; Smoke, isolated afternoon t-storms Friday; Surge of smoke in Colorado on Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting poor air quality for the 32nd straight day in Denver and across the Front Range with smoke and ozone at unhealthy levels. A new surge of smoke hits Colorado tonight into Saturday. It’s coming from California and Oregon.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the air quality is so poor that it’s like smoking two cigarettes, as smoke from wildfires burning across the western region continues to bring unhealthy air to Denver and the Front Range.

In Denver, we start smoky and dry then watch for a 20% chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms. Highs will be in the mid-90s.

In the mountains, expect smoky sunshine early then a 20% chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms with highs in the 80s.

Saturday and Sunday are dry across the state of Colorado but also smoky. Front Range highs will be around 90 on Saturday and 95 on Sunday.

It will be dry early next week with hot highs in the mid-90s. The monsoon stays away until late-week.

Smoke forecast for Saturday 8/7/2021.