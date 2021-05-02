Isolated storms with more rain and snow through Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a stormy Sunday across Colorado which will continue this evening.

There is a slight chance for severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts and large hail. The tornado threat Sunday is very low, but a land spout or weak twister cannot be ruled out in the far eastern plains.

As we go into the evening, rain and snow will be more widespread with rainfall totals from 1 to 3 inches across the Front Range through Monday. Along with the rain, temperatures will be much cooler and chilly.

While Denver and the plains face rain over the next several days, heavy mountain snow has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Warning from this afternoon through Monday, where over a foot of snow could fall.

While the heaviest snow will accumulate above 10,000 feet, much of the High Country in Summit County, Rocky Mountain National Park and the Indian Peak Wilderness will have slick and snowy roads so drive carefully.

Scattered rain and snow sticks around into midweek before drying out and warming up into the coming weekend.