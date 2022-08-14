DENVER (KDVR) — A sunny hot start to the day gets us to the low 90s this afternoon.

Clouds will be increasing with isolated storms through the evening.

Monday brings in relief from the heat with highs in the middle 80s and extra clouds.

Showers and storms are likely from the afternoon through the evening.

Heavy slow moving storms are possible leading to flash flooding, with an elevated risk over our burn scars.

Some moisture is left over Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures staying in the 80s all week.