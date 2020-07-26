Isolated storms linger tonight, below average start to week

Showers and thunderstorms will continue as we head into the evening and overnight hours across Colorado. The severe weather risk will remain low, with the main concern being flooding and lightning.

Forecast low temperatures tonight

Areas of patchy fog can be expected across the Plains, I-25 corridor and foothills Monday morning. Clouds will linger through the day on Monday, with a few afternoon isolated thunderstorms. There will not be as many storms across the state as we had over the weekend. Any storms that form Monday afternoon will have a low risk for severe weather, with the biggest concern being heavy rain and lightning.

Forecast highs for Monday, July 27th

Tuesday looks to be the wettest day of the week thanks to a passing weather system. Expect widespread afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the low 80s. Storms Tuesday will be capable of producing strong wind, lightning and heavy rain that could lead to flooding.

Our rain chances will remain low and isolated for the second half of the work week. Expect highs to slowly creep closer to average, ranging from the upper 80s to lower 90s across the Denver metro and Eastern Plains.