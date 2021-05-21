Isolated afternoon t-storms Friday, highs in the 80s

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting morning sunshine and a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms across the Front Range and Eastern Plains Fridays. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

The normal high in Denver right now is 73.

The Central and Northern Mountains can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 20-30% chance of rain/t-storms. The chances are higher in San Juan Mountains where 4-8 inches of new snow is possible above 10,000ft.

Saturday starts dry then watch for a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms across Denver and the Eastern Plains. A few of the t-storms could be strong to severe. There’s a slight risk for this to occur with quarter sized hail or larger and 60mph wind gusts. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Drier on Sunday. Highs around 80.