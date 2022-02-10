In just 31 days, the sun will set after 7 p.m. in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s about that point in the winter season when people start wishing for longer days and later sunsets. As of Thursday, the sun will finally set as late as 5:30 p.m.

Denver is currently gaining about 2 minutes and 19 seconds of daylight per day. And in the entire month of February, Denver will gain an hour of daylight by the last day of the month.

A week from Thursday on Feb. 17, the sun will set at about 5:38 p.m. Denver will gain about 16 minutes of daylight over the next week.

In the next month, Denver will gain an hour and 10 minutes of daylight. On March 10, the sun will set past 6 p.m.

A little over a month from now, March 13 marks the start of Daylight Saving Time. This means that our clocks will ‘spring forward’ one hour. The sunset in just 31 days will be at 7:04 p.m.