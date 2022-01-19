Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Icy roads, light snow, and cool temps Wednesday afternoon

DENVER (KDVR) — Parts of the Front Range saw freezing drizzle Wednesday morning that brought a coating of ice to roads and sidewalks. Light snow and cold temperatures are still to come Wednesday afternoon.

With temperatures staying in the teens and 20s, any icy surfaces will stay slick for the rest of the afternoon and evening.

There will also be some fog and light snowfall Wednesday afternoon and evening before this storm system moves out. The snow might only be a few flurries in some areas as it is expected to stay light.

Snowfall totals will range from nothing up to half of an inch. The biggest impact Wednesday night will be the leftover ice from the freezing drizzle earlier in the day.

Dry weather will return on Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

Another round of snow will move in on Friday with totals ranging from .5 to 2 inches. Accumulation looks small for metro Denver and the northern Front Range with a better chance for accumulation staying on the Palmer Divide and into the foothills.

The weekend will be dry with highs returning to the 50s by Sunday. Another chance for snow moves in Monday afternoon into early Tuesday.