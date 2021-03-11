How technology upgrades help the Pinpoint Weather Team better predict snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — Weather forecast models vary from one to the next, but the good news is that this year’s storm has less variation than other large snow events.

“I was working in Grand Junction, Colorado during the 2003 superstorm,” said Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Chris Tomer. “I can remember forecasting several feet of accumulation for the Foothills. At the end of the day, my forecast was correct. The fallout was severe with power outages, large trees down, avalanches, closed highways, and people homebound for days.”

The Pinpoint Weather team expects this weekend’s storm to match the ’03 blizzard in terms of snowfall in some areas, but it won’t pack the same punch from winds. The March 2003 storm in the Denver metro rates the biggest snowfall event on record except for a 1913 storm, according to the National Weather Service. The airport recorded 31.8 inches of snow, and places in the western foothills got up to seven feet. It damaged 258 Denver structures and killed power for at least 135,000 people.

KDVR Pinpoint Weather anchor Chris Tomer said models in 2021 are more precise than 2003, which should hopefully prepare residents.

“Forecast accuracy has improved since 2003,” Tomer said. “Computer models are more powerful and able to take into account more weather variables simultaneously. In theory, we should see this storm system coming earlier and with better precision versus 2003. For example, we should be able to pinpoint snow totals better in complex terrain like the Foothills. That gives people more warning and time to prepare.”

Indeed, this storm’s high confidence predictions have been consistent within the same model.

Pinpoint Weather only began forecasting a large snow event as of March 9. Since then, daily and evening updates have stayed within a few inches – Denver gets between 11 and 14 inches, depending on the day of the predictions.

Foothills snow totals have been less consistent, but within feet. Forecasts on Wednesday gave Genesee a high confidence of 43″ and Thursday forecasts predicted 37″.

This forecast accuracy can determine whether a community gets damaged or merely inconvenienced.

“The risk level is high with a storm system like this,” said Tomer. “If you forecast two feet in the Foothills and it snows five feet that’s a big problem. Two feet in the Foothills is relatively common, but five feet changes the entire landscape with power outages and downed trees.”