DENVER (KDVR) — A snowstorm is on the way for St. Patrick’s Day. A winter storm warning is in effect for areas above 6,000 feet, which is where the biggest snow totals will be with this storm.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday.

The foothills will get a mix of rain and snow on Wednesday afternoon before it changes to all snow tonight.

Snow will continue into Thursday, and then it will taper off in the afternoon.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting 8-16 inches of total accumulation for the foothills by 5 p.m. on Thursday.

