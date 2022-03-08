DENVER (KDVR) — Another snowstorm is on the way to Denver. The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for Wednesday and Thursday.

Snow will arrive in Denver Wednesday during the evening commute, between 3-5 p.m.

Here’s a look at the accumulation forecast of expected snowfall by 12 p.m. Thursday:

Denver: 1-3 inches

Fort Collins: 1-3 inches

Palmer Divide: 1-3 inches

Eastern Plains: 1-4 inches

Foothills: 3-6 inches

Mountains: 4-10 inches

Ski areas: 5-12 inches

As the storm gets closer, the Pinpoint Weather Team will update the forecast.

