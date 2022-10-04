DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered rain showers and storms moved through the Front Range Monday evening, bringing up to half an inch of rain to some areas.

Places like Longmont and Commerce City saw about half an inch of rain from Monday’s showers. The south side of metro Denver and the airport also saw several tenths of an inch.

This was a great way to kick off the month in Denver with 0.39 inches of precipitation measured already, and it’s only Oct. 4. An average October in Denver sees 0.99 inches of precipitation.

There is a 10% chance for a few isolated showers on the Front Range Tuesday evening, with most spots staying dry.

Dry weather will return to the forecast on Wednesday with Thursday with highs hovering around 70 degrees in Denver.

Mostly dry weather will stay through the weekend with only a 10% chance for rain on Friday. Both Saturday and Sunday will hit the low 70s.