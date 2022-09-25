DENVER (KDVR) — After a mild and dry weekend on the Front Range, more calm and warm weather will move in for the next few days.

High temperatures will heat up to the 80s in Denver on Monday with sunshine and dry conditions.

The next chance for moisture in Colorado will push in on Tuesday. The western slope and mountains will have a better shot of decent accumulation with only a 10% chance for a shower in Denver.

Temperatures in the 80s with mostly sunny skies will stay in the forecast through Thursday.

Denver’s next best chance for rain will move in Friday and stay through next weekend as high temperatures cool into the 70s.