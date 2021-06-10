Hottest day of the year so far with a near-record high; poor air quality remains for Front Range

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will be close to triple digits for the Front Range today with a forecast high of 97 in Denver. This will be the hottest day of the year so far in the Mile High City.

The record high for June 10 in Denver is 99 degrees set in 2013. Along with the heat, the Front Range will be dry with an Air Quality Warning in place through 4 p.m. for high ozone levels and wildfire smoke. Winds will be gusty across the state on Thursday.

Temperatures will cool to the low 80s on Friday with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

Temperatures in the 90s return for the weekend with dry weather on Saturday and Sunday.

Near record temperatures will return next week with high temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. Other than a 10% chance for isolated storms on Monday, it will be a very dry week ahead on the Front Range.