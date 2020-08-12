Hotter than average; dry conditions remain across Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the mid-90s again Wednesday afternoon on the Front Range. This is about 5 to 10 degrees above the average high of 88 degrees in Denver this time of year. The record high for today is 100 degrees.

Conditions will be dry across Colorado with only a 10 percent chance for a few isolated storms on the eastern plains Wednesday afternoon. Fire danger will be high once again across the state.

The rest of the work week will be dry on the Front Range with high temperatures in the mid-90s each afternoon. Isolated storm chances will be back in the forecast for the weekend with temperatures near 90 degrees.