Hot with isolated storms for Independence Day

Happy 4th of July! It’s a hot holiday afternoon with most areas across the metro area reaching the low 90s.

Storms will be more isolated today with only a 20% chance on the Front Range. Most places in Metro Denver and the Front Range won’t see a storm but those that do, could see lightning, small hail, and gusty winds along with it. Storms will be stronger and more likely on the plains but all should move out in time for fireworks tonight.

Storm chances go up on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will stay in the warm 90s on Monday before cooling to the 80s by Tuesday.

Wednesday is expected to be dry before a 10% chance of rain moves back in Thursday through Saturday.