Hot weekend, isolated afternoon storms

Temperatures will heat up as we head into the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s across the Front Range, 70-80s for the High Country. Expect a quiet morning with clouds gradually building through lunchtime. Another round of scattered afternoon thunderstorms will be possible across the Front Range. Storms today will be capable of producing strong wind, hail and frequent lightning.

Any storms will clear out overnight, but clouds will remain. Temperatures, as a result, will be mild with lows in the 60s.

Sunday’s forecast will remain very similar to Saturday, with a quiet morning and isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, ranging from the 80-90s once again across the Front Range.

The hottest day of the week will arrive on Monday, with temperatures jumping well into the upper 90s and lower 100s for those along the I-25 corridor, Denver metro and out towards the Eastern Plains. Meanwhile in the higher elevation, unseasonably warm temps can also be expected with plenty of sunshine.

We’ll bring the chance of afternoon isolated thunderstorms back into the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with seasonal highs in the 80s. Sunshine returns by Thursday.