Hot weekend continues, fire danger and wildfire smoke spread across the state

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures near 100 degrees over the plains and metro areas from Saturday will return Sunday. Continued wildfire smoke will also impact the day.

The smoke that makes the city sky look hazy is coming from the Pine Gulch Wildfire in Western Colorado.

We can easily track the smoke plume from the #PineGulchFire. The main plume is drifting to the northeast, a lot of that smoke is here in the metro areas and over the plains. The outlook: hot, mostly dry, occasionally windy. pic.twitter.com/Eu9o798T9y — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) August 8, 2020

The heat is supplied to us by our currently stagnant weather pattern. That pattern doesn’t shift Sunday meaning more heat and smoke are on the way.

Sunday’s temperatures will near 100 degrees for those east of the mountains, 70s and 80s in the mountains, and 90s to 100s for the western slope.

Any rain will come from very remote thunderstorms that are more likely on the far eastern plains more so than anywhere else.

Although it isn’t a huge change, Monday will see a weather feature move through most of the state to drop temperatures by ten degrees, but will only slightly bump the rain chance.

Tuesday may see a storm or two but low chance of that again, much like Monday.

Wednesday through the end of the week to see and feel mostly sunshine and hot days of 90s to 100s.