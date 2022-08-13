DENVER (KDVR) — The heat will stay in place this weekend but the 80s aren’t too far away.

Temperatures will hit the mid-90s on Saturday with a 10% chance for a few isolated storms. The best chance for rain on Saturday will stay in the mountains and foothills.

A nice but warm evening is expected for the Broncos’ preseason game against the Cowboys.

More of the high heat on Sunday with a better chance of some scattered storms passing through, at 30%.

The high-pressure system that’s in control this weekend will shift southeast Monday allowing more moisture and cooler air.

The 80s will stick around all week with drier conditions arriving by the end of it.