Hot weekend before another Fall feeling cold front

DENVER (KDVR) — After a nice Fall-like Friday, the summer time heat returns over the weekend.

Plenty of sunshine to start with increasing clouds and breezy winds by the afternoon with temps pushing near 90 degrees.

Sunday about the same, just slightly cooler in the upper 80s.

Our next shot of real cool fall air comes on Monday and Tuesday with highs expected to be in the upper 60s to low 70s thanks to a cold front. There will be some passing showers and even a thunderstorm possible as the front moves through on Monday.

Some in the high country could see some light snowfall.

We quickly turn dry again through the end of the week with a slow warming trend back into the 70s and 80s. Good news for now is there are no 90 degree temperatures in the 7-day forecast.