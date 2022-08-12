DENVER (KDVR) — Friday was another hot day in Denver with sunny skies and dry conditions. The heat will stay in place through the weekend with storm chances increasing.

Temperatures will hit the mid-90s on Saturday with a 10% chance for a few isolated storms. The best chances for rain on Saturday will stay in the mountains and foothills.

Sunday will be wetter with scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will hit the mid-90s before the rain moves in.

A cold front will swing through on Monday cooling temperatures to the 80s. Monsoon storms will return Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with heavy rain.

Drier weather moves in for the end of the week with only isolated storms and highs in the low 80s.