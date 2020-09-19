Hot weekend ahead, smoke stays on Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the upper 80s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies.

Smoke will be the main weather impact across the state this weekend. An Air Quality Warning is in place through 4 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be a 10-percent chance on the Front Range for an isolated shower on Saturday afternoon. Most places will stay dry.

There will be slightly better air quality and less smoke on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with another 10-percent chance of an isolated shower.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s all of next week with minimal chances for rain. The best chance for rain will come on Tuesday.