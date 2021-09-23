Hot weekend ahead before rain returns to cool us down

DENVER (KDVR) — A little smoke from wildfires burning in southern California was noticeable in the upper layers of the atmosphere today. The good news is there are no health implications. The smoke will stick around until later tonight when a cold front arriving from the north will sweep it away.

That cold front will return temperatures on Friday to more seasonal levels in the upper 70s at this time of year in metro Denver. It’ll be sunny and dry.

The weekend will also be sunny and dry with much warmer temperatures returning. We will be in the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. The record on Saturday is 91 and we look to stay below it. The record high on Sunday is 90 degrees and we will be close. It’ll be a hot if you’re planning to tailgate for the Broncos game and it’ll be toasty if you’re sitting in the sun at the Rockies game.

We will start the week with more sunny, dry and warm conditions. By the middle of the week another cold front will head our way. Temperatures will quickly dip into the upper 60s and low 70s. And, it looks like a pretty good chance for rain especially late Wednesday into early Thursday. The central mountains could also get a nice shot of snow.