Hot week ahead with afternoon storm chances every day

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered storms will continue on and off this evening and will wrap up around midnight. Monday will start off with dry conditions and clear skies across the state.

Temperatures will heat up to the upper 80s on Monday afternoon with scattered afternoon storms.

Storms are not expected to turn severe but could contain gusty winds and lightning. The best chance for storms will be south of Metro Denver along the Palmer Divide.

The rest of the week will be hot with afternoon storm chances each day. Denver’s average high for this time of year is 77 degrees.